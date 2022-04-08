Princess Anne Arrives On Monday

Her royal visit to Papua New Guinea is part of a number of countries under the Commonwealth that she will visit in commemoration of her mother’s 70th anniversary of accession to the throne.

Minister Justin Tkatchenko today announced at the Government House that Princess Anne will arrive at 4:30pm on Monday, 11th of April followed by a full schedule duty visits into the night and whole of Tuesday, April 12.

“At the APEC Terminal, Jacksons International Airport, she will be given a full Guard of Honor accorded to her fitting as a Princess.”

Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae will then welcome her at the Government House later that evening.

Prime Minister, James Marape is expected to host her Royal Highness at the Airways Hotel after her meet with the Governor General.

“She has a full day schedule on Tuesday, where she will start off at Caritas Technical Secondary School then to Port Moresby General Hospital where she will officially open the Cardiac ward and visit patients. After that, she will visit St. John Ambulance Headquarters.

“ She will also visit Vabukori and Hanuabada villages”, he added.

After her visits in the city, Princess Anne will travel up to Bomana war cemetery to pay respect to the remains of 3824 commonwealth soldiers who fought during the Second World War. Her Royal Highness is also expected to visit Port Moresby Adventure Park at 14-mile.

Her entourage will then travel down to visit to the National Museum and Art Gallery along the Independence Drive next to the National Parliament and Independence Hill.

On Tuesday night, the Governor General will host a dinner at the APEC Haus where Heads of Missions, Women’s Advocacy groups and Non-government organizations will attend to celebrate her mother’s Platinum Jubilee.

The husband of Princess Ann, Sir Timothy Laurence will accompany her on this royal visit.