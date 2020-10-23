Prime suspect in BSP manageress’ case caught

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief inspector David Yapu, said the 16-year-old suspect of Levei village was arrested and charged for break and enter and stealing.

Police alleged that on September 18th, the suspect climbed over the fence, climbed up the water tank, removed louvre blades and gained entry into the house.

The suspect went into the manageress’ room whilst she was fast asleep and took two mobile phones, a bilum and cash and made his way out of the house.

The security guard at the residence was allegedly fast asleep at the time of the incident.

PPC Yapu said during the interview with Police, the suspect admitted that he was the only one who broke into the residence and stole the items.

The suspect will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court today (Friday 23rd October).

Police are still continuing with their investigations into other break and enter incidents which the suspect was allegedly involved in and more charges are likely to be instituted against him.

Yapu said he is also facing his trial in court for break and enter into a prominent Chinese businessman’s residence at ward 3, where more than K400,000 was stolen in early January 2020.