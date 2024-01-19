Prime Minister takes over Treasury

In the recent cabinet reshuffle that saw six ministers given portfolios, Prime Minister Marape announced minor amendments that included his appointment as Treasury Minister.

The PM says Kavieng Open MP Ian Ling-Stuckey stood down ‘graciously’ and will now serve as Minister assisting the Prime Minister.

“In the 2024 budget, we intended to give relief to our people, unfortunately, relief didn’t come by. It is not purely a problem at Treasury.”

In regards to the cause of the ‘glitch’ that caused police personnel in Port Moresby to raise their grievances, triggering riots in the nation’s capital, the PM says from preliminary reports he received, someone, somewhere from the clerks of Parliament, to the departments of Treasury, Finance and Personnel Management, someone, somewhere is ‘sleeping.’ He says investigations are ongoing.

Prime Minister Marape says he intends to rectify the challenges the country is currently facing with foreign exchange, Puma and the non-implementation of national government plans.

“I will take full carriage into what has been happening in treasury, planning, and finance. So that we try to restore the functionality of these three important institutions because they are the clockwork and the heartbeat of the service of government in our country.”

The PM thanked the former treasurer for his gracious act to step down and extended his gratitude to the member’s family and his people of Kavieng for their support through their members.