Preventing and Treating Malaria in PNG

Malaria trilateral project, Rotarians Against Malaria, WHO, and the PNG Institute of Medical Research were part of this visit.

The main message delivered to the school children and parents of Kerea primary school was that malaria is preventable by sleeping under a treated mosquito net and curable if tested early and treated with a complete course of medication.

The theme for the World Malaria Day celebrations was 'Time to deliver zero Malaria', which calls on the PNG government, leaders, and partners to coordinate a national response to bring malaria services closer to the people.

According to Dr. Rasid Abdur, a WHO technical officer for Malaria, more than 94% of the PNG population lives in areas where malaria is endemic, and many people still lack access to timely drugs, commodities, and services needed to prevent and treat malaria. Dr. Rashid emphasized that all health facilities should have RDTs and microscopes to diagnose malaria.

Furthermore, Dr. Rashid stated that everyone has a role to play in ending malaria by using bed nets correctly, seeking medical help immediately and ensuring blood tests are done for any malaria-like fever, and completing all three days of anti-malarial treatment if the test is positive for malaria.