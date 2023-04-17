President visits Late Somare’s tomb

“Mi kam long peim rispek na givim bikpela luksave long papa bilong kantri, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare,” said Toroama at Kreer Heights.

“Kam bilong mi tu em long toksave long em olsem Bougainville em i wok long redi nau long wokabaut em yet.”

President Toroama further described Sir Michael as an inspiration for selfless leadership.

“Bougainville has always shared a very close relationship with the leadership and people of East Sepik Province. I am here to strengthen these bonds while looking into the future of Bougainville,” President Toroama stated.

President Toroama was in the province as part of the Bougainville Constitutional Planning Commission’s consultations with Bougainvilleans outside of the region.

He met with the East Sepik Province’s Bougainville Community at the Kaindi Teachers College to address them and to give an update on Bougainville’s progress.

President Toroama expressed his gratitude to Governor Allan Bird and Deputy Governor David Kausik for the very hospitable welcome provided to his delegation.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Bougainvilleans living in the province for continuing to actively participate in the process on Bougainville’s self determination.

“Our process is an all inclusive process that all Bougainvilleans must be a part of,” President Toroama said.