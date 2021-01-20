President underlines approach to political future

Speaking at the recent Poka Youth Summit in the Tonsu Constituency, he stressed on the need to socially, economically and politically revitalise Bougainville.

President Toroama says this approach is not isolated to the functions of the government but must also include social responsibility by the people.

He highlighted that Bougainvilleans must move away from the dependency syndrome that has plagued the region since the end of the conflict twenty years ago, adding the failures of the previous government have conditioned the people to think and act in a manner that forgoes innovation and creativity.

Above all, President Toroama told the youths that instilling Christian principles and values will set Bougainville on the right path to achieving its ultimate political future.

Since taking office three months ago, the Toroama administration has been laying the foundations for a more pragmatic approach to socio-economic political revitalisation for the region.

In its first 100 days, President Toroama has launched several development projects that are aligned with his six-point strategy.

President Toroama continues to support the call for a more workaholic society on Bougainville that will drive the economy and the political landscape, which in turn will institute social change in the region.