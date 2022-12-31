President Toroama Outlines Law, Order Issues

Autonomous Bougainville Government President, Ishmael Toroama, said the real challenge to the government is the method of law enforcement on Bougainville.

“At the swearing in of the current Minister for Police, Bosco Ragu, this year, I mentioned that the Bougainville Police Service functions as a community policing oriented law enforcement agency, as opposed to the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary’s functions,” said Toroama.

“The BPS does not employ force nor does it have a paramilitary unit to deal with tactical situations.

“It is an agency that focuses on relationship building with our communities through local agencies to reduce social disorder.

“Its response strategy requires the Bougainville Police Service to look at the underlying causes of crime and mitigate it through community engagements.

“It is time we revisit the core functions of the Bougainville Police Service by making police presence more accessible at the community level.

“It is important that we start educating our people on the need for peace and stability as we prepare for independence.

“Our citizens need to understand that policing is not only the work of the police but it is a community responsibility that everyone must take part in to promote peace and stability in our society.

“A safe and secure Bougainville guarantees a conducive environment for development to flourish.

“So security and law and order are tantamount to improving economic growth through investments and growth in other development sectors.”