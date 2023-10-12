President Toroama disappointed

President Toroama in his address to the Bougainville House of Representatives, clarified that the review process would adhere to legal transparency, involving extensive stakeholder consultations and requiring approvals from the Bougainville Executive Council before any amendments reach Parliament.

He emphasized that the amendments, stemming from the Panguna Mine Dialogue, were unrelated to previous Caballus proposals.

Importantly, Toroama assured that there were no intentions to amend or remove Section 8, maintaining mineral ownership with customary landowners. He dismissed claims about replacing landowner consent with Community Government consent.

Toroama condemned those propagating false allegations, stating that such actions jeopardize Bougainville's interests and aim to create regional instability.

He issued a stern warning against foreign entities meddling in government affairs, emphasizing a tough stance to preserve trust, unity, and stability on Bougainville.

The President urged citizens to consult ABG authorities for accurate information, discouraging reactionary responses based on misleading motives.