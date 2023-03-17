President hails members-elect

Toroama said their respective elections bring to the House experience and youthful vigour.

“Your elections also mean the House is finally whole again with a fair and even representation of our people in the political leadership of the Autonomous Bougainville Government,” said the ABG President.

“Mr Koles brings with him a vast experience in the public service and development sectors. As an experienced and former senior member of the Bougainville Public Service, I have no doubt he will contribute meaningfully to the overall development objectives of Bougainville.

“Mr Napto steps into the shadow of his father, Charry Napto, who was our late former Minister for Health and Member for Nissan. He joins a cadre of young dynamic leaders in the Bougainville House of Representatives. I have no doubt he will live up to his father’s legacy as a leader.

“To those who contested the two elections, we must gracefully accept the outcome,” continued Toroama.

“We have fulfilled the electoral process by allowing representation of our people in Haku and Nissan into the House. The electoral process is the foundation of the democratic principles of our government. We must respect it and respect the process that ensures its vibrancy.

“Once again, I congratulate both leaders and welcome them to the Bougainville House of Representatives.”