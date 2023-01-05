President condemns Arawa killing

Autonomous Bougainville Government President, Ishmael Toroama, condemned the atrocious act, saying “it goes against every effort my government, in collaboration with our police and our communities, are trying to do to curb crime and lawlessness on Bougainville”.

“While I understand the pain and sorrow the family of the young man are going through, I urge them to refrain from further actions,” said the President.

“I am also issuing a stern warning to opportunists from capitalising on this tragedy by trying to cause havoc and mayhem in Arawa Town.

“The suspects responsible for this horrendous crime will be dealt with according to the law.

“No one is above the law, even if you wear a law enforcement uniform.

“I want to reassure the people of Bougainville that the actions of a few persons do not define the Bougainville Police Service.

“We have many hard working officers who wear the uniform proudly and are committed to serving Bougainville and maintaining the standards of the BPS as a law enforcement agency.”

President Toroama urged leaders from Siwai and Kieta to support the police and find an amicable solution to resolving the matter peacefully.

“At a time of adversity and challenges, our people must be united and choose a path that stresses on peace, respect and the love for our fellow Bougainvilleans.

“Do not lose hope. We will overcome each obstacle as we face them.”