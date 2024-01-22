Pregnant woman killed in boating accident

In a brief, Namatanai police said the passenger double-engine boat, loaded with 13 passengers, left Kokopo, East New Britain Province, at about 5.30pm.

The boat ran out of fuel when it neared Burau village, Namatanai.

The rough seas rushed into the boat, forcing passengers to jump out and try to make it to the reef.

“Darkness was just falling when people were struggling in the rough seas as there were no lifejackets or pads on board,” said the Namatanai acting police station commander, Nambulasa Silau.

“A seven-year-old boy, who was with his father, from Rapolo village, East New Britain, drowned. The young pregnant woman died upon arrival at the Namatanai hospital.

“The deceased were laid in the Namatanai hospital morgue while survivors were treated with minor injuries and discharged.

“The passengers lost all their belongings; some of them were supposed to be transiting through Kavieng for Manus.”

Statements have been collected from passengers while the boating company is expected to provide the names of the boat operator and his crew, for charges to be laid.