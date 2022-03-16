Pregnant Woman Killed In Accident

Manus provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the woman and her husband were walking home at around 8pm when a vehicle hit them and threw them into the roadside bushes.

They were transported to the Lorengau General Hospital but the woman died upon arrival.

"The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is in police custody. He was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and grievous bodily harm,” said PPC Yapu.

The driver was identified as a 36-year-old civil engineer. He will appear in court soon.