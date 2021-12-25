Practice True Spirit Of Christmas

The Prime Minister was speaking from Mussau Island in New Ireland Province, where celebrations are ongoing to mark the 90th Anniversary of the arrival of Seventh Day Adventists and the gospel on the island, before reaching the rest of the country.

“2021 has been a very hard year, but by the Grace of God, you have lived through 2021. Wherever you are, put God first and treat you wife, your children, your family, your community with love and respect, care and kindness.

“Christmas brings to us the moment of tolerance and kindness because that is what Christ was all about. Christ came to die on earth to ensure that human beings are reconnected to the true source of life. Having life in the fullest.”

“We have to practice that true Christian faith that we all subscribe to here in our country.

“From here in Mussau, I just want to wish each and every one of you all the very best. From wherever you are in our country, practice the Christian Faith and the Christmas spirit in its fullest meaning this Christmas.”

Merry Christmas Papua New Guinea, love you all.