PPP Vows Contribution To Nation Building

People’s Progress Party (PPP) Interim President, Sumasy Singin said this when making a presentation on Tuesday, December 14 in the PNG Political Parties’ seminar at the Institute of National Affairs in Port Moresby.

He said that after 46 years of political independence, PNG needed to consider making legislative reforms where necessary to accommodate the people’s wishes and development aspirations.

Mr Singin told the seminar that PNG needs changes and there was an urgent need to develop on further from what have been built and achieved so far.

He said: “We were there in the beginning, we are here today and will continue in taking the challenges for tomorrow.”

In doing so, Mr Singin paid tribute and acknowledged PNG’s leaders that have “gone before us” and those surviving to work together with the leaders of tomorrow.

People’s Progress Party (PPP) Interim President, Sumasy Singin. Photo Credit: Henzy Yakam

“It is our challenge to deliver balanced policy for PNG’s future prosperity and well-being, policies that will be delivering for the good of each and every man, woman, girl and boy in the country.

As well, he noted that the PPP policies were reliant on our forefathers who drafted PNG’s Constitution setting out the National Goals and Directive Principles - In doing so the Eight Point Plan was adopted for the country’s guidance.

He also highlighted that the PPP will endeavour to contribute meaningfully with policy guidelines including:

Autonomy - Give more powers to provinces to manage their own affairs like raising tax revenue and spending on essential services in their provinces;

Social Sector - Free education up to Grade 12. Free health services in the first three years and reduced in the following years;

Resources Sector - Revolutionary reforms in the resource laws to give more ownership and provide increase equity in shareholding to land/resources owners;

Corruption - Resource well State law enforcement agencies to enforce law. Put in place Unexplained Wealth Gain Act.

Money for people - Put money into people’s pockets micro finance, savings and loans societies etc. This is where the SME sector and the Department of Agriculture play a prominent role.

COVID 19 – To consider the anti-body test as a measure to combat the pandemic. COVID-19 now defined as a disease and therefore should be transfer to the Health Department with necessary resources.

COP 26 - A clear definition and policy guidelines be drafted for different strand of benefits under the UN Convention on Sustainable Development.