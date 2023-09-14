PPL's Independence Promise

PPL chief executive officer, Obed Batia expressed his heartfelt wishes to the nation and made commitment to the people stating that a dedicated team of technical experts will work tirelessly throughout the long weekend to guarantee uninterrupted power supply across the nation.

Acknowledging the ongoing issue of load shedding in some regions, Mr Batia assured the public that all planned power outages would be postponed to ensure everyone enjoys their Independence Day festivities. This proactive approach aims to eliminate any disruptions in electricity service, fostering a sense of unity and celebration.

PNG Power Ltd emphasized the importance of vigilance and responsibility during the celebrations to prevent damage to power infrastructure, which could lead to power loss or endanger lives and property.

Throughout the Independence weekend, PNG Power's highly skilled teams will be on standby 24/7 to monitor power supply and respond promptly to any issues that may arise.

Mr Batia said the company remains dedicated to providing exceptional service to the people of Papua New Guinea and assures that power-related concerns will be addressed safely and swiftly.