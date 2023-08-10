PPL revamps leadership team

The newly appointed executives are expected to take on their roles later this August, marking a pivotal step in the transformation of PPL's operations.

Heading the trio of appointments is Mark Greenaway, who will assume the role of Chief Technical Officer (CTO), having amassed a wealth of experience in operational and managerial roles within the energy sector across Australia and the Pacific, Greenaway brings a profound understanding of power industry dynamics.

His responsibilities as CTO encompass a wide array of domains, including Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Asset Development, Asset Management, and National System Operations.

Joining him is Dr Nigel Booker, who takes on the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), his diverse background and expertise position him well to oversee critical aspects such as Retail, Strategic Business Development and Government Relations, Procurement, and the Program Office.

Booker’s extensive experience will play a pivotal role in driving PPL's commercial initiatives and enhancing relationships with key stakeholders.

In tandem with the external appointments, a familiar face within the company, Peter Mell, formerly CCO, has been tapped to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mell, with a strong financial executive background, including a stint with BAT PNG, is primed to lead Finance, Shared Services, Information Technology, Risk Management, and Human Resources functions.

This strategic reshuffle highlights PPL's commitment to harnessing the expertise of its existing talent pool to bolster the company's financial operations.

These appointments align seamlessly with broader organizational changes that encompass the elimination of specific management positions, salary reductions for certain roles, and the optimization of back-office and support services.

PPL's proactive approach also extends to retirement and redundancy packages for employees and a fortified focus on apprenticeship and graduate programs, ensuring a continuous influx of skilled professionals into the power sector.

McRonald Nale, Chairman of the PNG Power Board, expressed his enthusiasm for these appointments as part of a comprehensive reform strategy.

Nale emphasized that the trio's collective experience will aid in replacing seven previous positions, streamlining PPL's management structure for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness.

He affirmed the commitment to reinstating PPL's capability to deliver reliable and affordable power nationwide.

Nale underscored that these executive placements complement ongoing operational measures to stabilize key grids, including Port Moresby, Ramu, and Gazelle.

These initiatives, either underway or in the planning stages, are integral to PPL's broader mission to fortify energy accessibility and sustainability.