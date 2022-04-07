PPL To Power Up 1000 Homes

Two contracts were signed recently after Gazelle District’s business arm- Gazelle Business Corporation (GBC) - and PNG Power Limited appointed contractors for Karavia 1 to Raburua rural electrification project.

GBC chief executive officer, Jonathon Lundin said the signed memorandum of agreement with PPL is for the 3.1 km HP and 4 km low voltage project.

He said this week will see teams from both parties mobilise to the project site and PNG Power supervisors will facilitate the project to ensure all requirements are met from start to finish until the commissioning of the project. Materials and logistics will also be loaded onsite.

“I have met with landowners of villagers of the two villages and we have conducted awareness to allow GBC to utilise their land and store project equipment. GBC will employ local labour to help in the project include removing bushes and trees,” Mr Lundin said.

He is appealing to road users to be cautious of works along the roadside and for traffic to slow down near the workers.

Mr Lundin said if people have any queries regarding the project, they are free to visit the Gazelle District administration office instead of making baseless comments on social media.

Meantime, Member for Gazelle and Health Minister, Jelta Wong said sadly this project has been talked about for many years but successive governments in Gazelle have neglected the cries of the people.

“We in Gazelle are kindly appealing to PPL to speed up the construction phase of the projects because we need electricity for households, schools and tourism sites in the two wards,” Mr Wong said.