 

PPL Plugging The Leaks

BY: Marysila Kellerton
09:15, July 29, 2022
250 reads

PNG Power Limited estimates that they will plug revenue leakages of nearly K400,000 by the end of July, from registrations conducted during the period of the Amnesty Program that ends on August 31, 2022.

In May, the electric company responsible for the generation, transmission, distribution and retailing of electricity throughout Papua New Guinea stated that they are losing 26 percent to 30 percent of energy generated through illegal power theft activities such as meter tampering, meter by-pass, and direct connections.

In an effort to combat these revenue leakages, maintain existing revenue, and encourage further revenue growth; PPL launched Phase 2 of the Amnesty Program on May 30, 2022.

The program encourages all unregistered customer connected to the PNG Power grid without a meter to go forward and register as new customers.

The Amnesty Program is the second phase of a pilot program done during the first quarter of 2022, during which over 900 customers new customers were registered.  

Since phase two of the program was launched, PPL says consumers around the country have reportedly been filling and sending in their forms. While customers who were connected previously to the PNG Power Grid without a meter have been going forward to register as well.

PPL’s Team Leader Public Relations, Stanley Mark said, “We have a target to register 30,000 by end of August. Due to the election riots around the country, it’s affecting the progress and we have registered about 1,200 consumers.”

PPL plans to increase the awareness on the Amnesty Program by using youth in the communities to disseminate information. Thus, On July 20, PPL in partnership with USAID ran a workshop at the Grand Papua Hotel for thirty youth and seven Kenny Trans Taxi Service drivers.

Mark said, “The workshop was to prepare them for our first settlement awareness covering the entire Morata suburb.”

Due to security concerns relating to the elections, the awareness exercise is postponed to the second week of August 2022. 

Tags: 
PNG Power
Amnesty Program
Author: 
Marysila Kellerton
  • 250 reads