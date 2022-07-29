PPL Plugging The Leaks

In May, the electric company responsible for the generation, transmission, distribution and retailing of electricity throughout Papua New Guinea stated that they are losing 26 percent to 30 percent of energy generated through illegal power theft activities such as meter tampering, meter by-pass, and direct connections.

In an effort to combat these revenue leakages, maintain existing revenue, and encourage further revenue growth; PPL launched Phase 2 of the Amnesty Program on May 30, 2022.

The program encourages all unregistered customer connected to the PNG Power grid without a meter to go forward and register as new customers.

The Amnesty Program is the second phase of a pilot program done during the first quarter of 2022, during which over 900 customers new customers were registered.

Since phase two of the program was launched, PPL says consumers around the country have reportedly been filling and sending in their forms. While customers who were connected previously to the PNG Power Grid without a meter have been going forward to register as well.

PPL’s Team Leader Public Relations, Stanley Mark said, “We have a target to register 30,000 by end of August. Due to the election riots around the country, it’s affecting the progress and we have registered about 1,200 consumers.”

PPL plans to increase the awareness on the Amnesty Program by using youth in the communities to disseminate information. Thus, On July 20, PPL in partnership with USAID ran a workshop at the Grand Papua Hotel for thirty youth and seven Kenny Trans Taxi Service drivers.

Mark said, “The workshop was to prepare them for our first settlement awareness covering the entire Morata suburb.”

Due to security concerns relating to the elections, the awareness exercise is postponed to the second week of August 2022.