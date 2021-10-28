PPL: Pay Your Bills

The exercise applies to manufactures, commercial retailers including government departments and state-owned agencies.

In the notice, Acting CEO of PNG Power, Obed Batia said the disconnected customers will be charged a reconnection fee of K10,000 and must pay outstanding debts and a month’s advance bill before electricity supply is restored.

“Ongoing investigations have revealed that many high consumption industrial customers are tempering with credit meters and this deemed illegal,” said Mr Batia.

PNG Power also said that the practice of meter tempering and overdue outstanding bills has affected PNG Power’s revenue and power reliability in the country.

PPL is now calling on those customers to settle their outstanding bills.