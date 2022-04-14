PPL To Fix Power Failures

With continuous power outage over the past months and a total outage that occurred yesterday at 3am with the Port Moresby Grid, was due to faults located on the transmission line at the Kanudi Power Station leaving residents in complete darkness.

Electricians worked tirelessly to restore power but went out again and was restored the second time at 6am yesterday.

The power supply was restored eventually to all Port Moresby sub-stations from Bomana, Waigani, Boroko, Konedobu and Kanudi and was fully restored by 8.30am yesterday.

PNG Power Acting CEO, Obed Batia said in a media release that, “Due to the grid experiencing generation shortfall and system low voltage, we have now undertaken emergency load shedding for some of our feeders to enable our teams to ensure supply is steady.

The load-shedding schedule will be shared with our customers through our social media pages and our website.

“I also like to assure the general public in Port Moresby that PNG Power is working closely with our shareholding company, Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited to improve the transmission and distribution infrastructure in the city.”

Mr Batia said that overtime the demand for power supply has increased due to the growth and expansion of the city and PPL is working to ensure that continuous improvement on infrastructure meet the demands for power in the city.

“We are now at the procurement stage of sourcing our much-needed materials to assist fix and minimize the outages that we are experiencing,” said Mr Batia.