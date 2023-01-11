PPL explains power outages

The recent system power outages in Port Moresby are experienced due to technical issues between all generation power stations both at PNG Power and the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

PPL in collaboration with IPP stakeholders are working to correct those issues with respect to grid control and regulation issues, in order to provide stable power.

Other isolated outages around the city is due to current rainfall and vegetation controls and many customers resist PNG Power officers from cutting the trees and clearing of vegetation within their properties but PPL is working with external parties to control this.

Chief Executive Officer, Obed Batia said that on the Ramu Grid, PPL continues to undergo load shedding in Madang and the Highlands provinces as the Ramu Hydropower Stations cannot supply to full generation capacity due to lower water levels at the Yonki Dam Reservoir.

“This has affected our supply since August 2022. Lae has been split to run on 'island mode', mainly getting its supply from the Taraka and Mildford Power Station, Baiune Power Station in Bulolo and the Munum IPP. All Highlands centres and Madang have their standby power stations which supplement the load.

“There has been little increase in the water level but not to a capacity for the Ramu Hydropower Station to generate to full capacity yet,” said Mr Batia.

Gazelle Grid has stopped load shedding and the system is back to normal for Kokopo, Rabaul and Kerevat customers.

Mr Batia added, “In all other provincial centres who run on diesel fuel power stations, our challenge is ensuring our fuel suppliers get supply to our power stations on time. When there is late supply, our teams resort to load shedding, which is conserving fuel until the next supply of fuel is delivered.”

He said discussions are ongoing with fuel suppliers to ensure they have an understanding on time supply for its diesel power stations.