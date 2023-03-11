PPL cracks down on electricity theft

The company is equally concerned about providing good electricity service to its customers and needs the support of its stakeholders to comply with the rule of law.

According to the Electricity Industry Act 2000 and the Criminal Code Act, it is a crime to illegally connect or divert energy to use free power. Anyone found guilty of this offense can face a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Illegal power connections by customers cost PNG Power millions of Kina. To address this issue, PNG Power will conduct a Meter Survey in Port Moresby and nationwide. The company has put in place a "Zero Tolerance" policy for Power Theft and has terminated the services of employees who have breached the code of conduct and are proven guilty of these offenses.

Internal investigations are being conducted against several staff members who have been alleged to conspire with customers in theft of power. These staff members are currently suspended, and the investigations are underway.

The investigation involves theft of power for over five years and worth more than K500, 000.00. If found guilty, the employees concerned will be disciplined accordingly, and the customer identified will also be criminally prosecuted.

PNG Power has a "Zero Tolerance" policy for such offenses and is taking a tough stand on perpetrators of illegal power consumption.

The company is losing from 26 percent to 30 percent of the energy generated through technical losses and non-technical losses such as illegal power theft activities such as meter tampering, meter by-pass, and direct connections.

This directly leads to a drastic loss in PNG Power's cash flow, limiting investments into repair/maintenance, spares, and other capital investment requirements to improve power service reliability.

Although the low socioeconomic environment contributes to domestic consumers resorting to illegal power connections, many business houses in the retail/grocery sector are deliberately involved in Power Theft.

PNG Power has developed a Revenue Protection Strategy (short, medium, and long term) as part of its three-year corporate plan aimed at combating revenue leakages, maintaining existing revenue, and seeing a growth in revenue through more new customer connections.

Initiatives that have been commenced in 2022 include the Amnesty Program and the Tokaut Program, are aimed at combating revenue leakages, maintaining existing cash flow and seeing growth in revenue through more new customer connections.

Other initiatives include feeder team creation, a dedicated revenue protection team, outsourcing meter survey exercise, a prosecution support agent, amnesty programs, and Tokaut programs.

With power being an essential service, PNG Power is making a genuine call to all electricity users to assist in addressing power theft.