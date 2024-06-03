PPL CCO charged for sexual assault

Dr. Booker, 47 years old from England had allegedly sexually assaulted his 31-year-old female co-worker. The alleged incident was said to have taken place on May 17, 2024, at the accused place of residence in Port Moresby.

It was alleged that on May 17th, 2024 between 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm, the accused took the young woman to his place at Era Matana Apartments, Ela Makana Street in Port Moresby. According to the victim’s statement, he forcefully made her undress and even though she refused his sexual advances, he forced himself onto her and had sexual intercourse with the young woman.

Later that evening, the accused gave the victim pain medication when she complained of body aches. She stated that her alleged attacker administered the liquid substance using a syringe. An hour later, she said she felt unwell, cold and disoriented but was given only a tiny sip of water to drink, despite asking Kenneth to take her to a hospital.

While looking for something warm to wear in the bedroom, Kenneth allegedly attacked her again and forcefully tried to remove her clothing. According to the victim, she fought him off as he covered her nose and mouth, and then strangled her to keep her from screaming. He let her out onto the balcony to get some air. She said she saw a security guard while looking over the balcony railing, but her attacker pulled her back in when she screamed for help.

Another struggle ensued and the accused wrestled the young woman to the living room floor, strangled her, and then forcefully took her to the bedroom again. The victim alleged that she was able to escape when her attacker’s phone rang and he had to take the call. According to the statement, she was rescued by a family friend and taken to Hohola Police Station where she filed a formal complaint.

The accused was arrested the next day, May 18, and charged with one count of sexual assault under section 349 (1), one count of rape under section 347 of the Criminal Code, and one count of attempted rape under section 348 of the criminal code.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii read out his charges and explained his constitutional rights.

Nii then made an order for his passport and work visa, which is currently with the arresting officer, to be submitted to court for safekeeping. The Magistrate adjourned the matter to July 1st for police to prepare the hand-up brief.