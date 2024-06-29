PPL announces disconnection exercise

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Nehemaiah Naris, expressed concern over the increasing number of customers failing to settle their electricity bills despite repeated notices.

"Our credit meter customers are regularly billed and advised of their overdue balances, yet we can no longer afford to wait any longer. Some of these customers have unpaid bills dating back several months, and we will not tolerate this any further," Mr. Naris stated.

Mr. Naris emphasized that affected customers would need to settle their outstanding bills in full to have their power restored. Once payments are made, PPL will prioritize reconnection to ensure minimal disruption.

The disconnection initiative targets credit meter customers across all regions served by PNG Power, with the utility company urging those with overdue accounts to take immediate action to avoid service interruptions.