PPL and Hebou Sign K56m Deal

The terminal was constructed in 2018 at a cost of K300 million. After just 3 years the pavement covering the terminal has deteriorated to a stage that requires immediate remedial works to prevent further impact on traffic, and the health and safety of users and staff.

Board Chairman of PNG Ports, Kepas Wali said PNG Ports was looking forward to working with Hebou Construction on the safe delivery of the project.

“PNG Ports, under its recently launched 30-year infrastructure master plan, has big plans in place for Motukea, but the current state of the surface of the Internal Terminal has to be fixed well before further planned developments can be carried out.

“We trust Hebou, with its proven track record of quality and sustained performance over the decades, will provide quality construction on time and on budget”

“Work is scheduled to commence on the 4th of October with construction to take about 10 months to complete and will be done in two phases to ensure that the Port remains operational during rectification,” Wali said.

Managing Director of Hebou Construction, George Constantinou gave his guarantee that the project would be completed on time, on budget and to the highest quality.

Constantinou said, “We are very proud to be assisting PNG Ports on this project and we look forward to setting up the site fairly quickly and to get construction commenced as soon as possible.”w

The contract was awarded to Hebou Construction through public tender both locally and internationally. Six other companies, both locally and internationally, were shortlisted and evaluations sanctioned by the National Executive Council were carried out.

An independent evaluation committee consisting of two international consultants, Cardno and MCI Infrastructure together with the PNG Ports were part of the evaluation team. In total, it was a committee of five independent Evaluators. One of the consultants was the designer of the terminal.

Bids for the project were evaluated based on a criteria consisting of track-record of existing projects carried out in the past, projects of similar size, cost effectiveness, personnel and availability of employees used during the evaluation process. According to PNG Ports, Hebou met all the criteria and were awarded the project.