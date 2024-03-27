PPL amnesty program rollout in Madang

Yesterday PPL coordinators of the Amnesty program met with partners including Nique IT Services who have been engaged to roll out the program.

The Amnesty will run for six months and within this time, consumers using electricity without a meter or those who have meters but using power through illegal connections have the opportunity to register.

Under the Amnesty “grace period” there will be no fees, penalties, charges or back-bills paid by consumers who register.

PPL Amnesty Lead Stanley Mark, held a consultation meeting with Nique IT Services and presented that PNG Power is not meeting its income targets due to illegal connections. They also revealed that illegal connections contribute to an overload on the transformers resulting in frequent power outages and surges, commonly called “Black outs”.

Managing Director of Nique IT Services Nicholas Kase was humbled by the opportunity given to his group to assist PPL in carrying out this program. He vowed to ensure his team roll out the program and educate power users of the importance of paying power bills in order to sustain the business.

PPL Madang Branch Manager Mozo Livason was very happy that they have extra manpower in implementing the Amnesty program as they were short-staffed and could not fully implement this program.

So far 70 homes have been identified under the Amnesty program in Madang. With the inclusion of Nique IT Services, this figure is anticipated to increase.

Consumers registered under the Amnesty program will pay a fixed monthly bill of either K30, K40 or K50 per month whilst waiting for proper connections to be done. Bill payments will only be done at the PNG Power Office and any MiBank agent or offices.

A motorcade awareness will be carried out in Madang town tomorrow about the amnesty exercise and how people can participate.