PPL’s recovery efforts

PNG Power clarified in the statement that it is taking serious steps to address the issues it is currently experiencing.

One of the main challenges faced by PNG Power is the reliability of power supply, which is a result of ageing infrastructure, power theft, and the inability to pass on the costs of power purchased to end users.

To address these issues, PNG Power is undertaking various projects to increase electricity availability in Port Moresby, Ramu, and Lae and to improve reliability through better transmission and distribution.

These changes are expected to be seen from the end of 2023.

PNG Power recently witnessed the filling of the Edevu hydropower plant dam with water, which will generate 54 MW for Port Moresby, meeting 40% of demand in the nation’s capital and stabilizing the grid.

PNG Power is also constructing the Edevu to Moitaka transmission line, which will allow PPL to have surplus power generation and rehabilitate its own hydro facilities at Rouna.

Edevu will generate clean, environmentally friendly energy, assisting PNG’s commitment to transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

To protect its cash flow going forward, PNG Power is implementing three-phase pre-paid meters so that customers pay for their power in advance of usage.

To tackle power theft, PNG Power is rolling out the AMI Smart Metering Project, which aims at improving non-technical losses.

To enable the company to repay its debts through improved revenue collection as a result of improved power reliability, NEC recently allocated K211 million to KCH to fund PPL projects that address power reliability.

PNG Power acknowledges that its tariff, its main recovery tool, has not been increased since 2013.

However, PNG Power asserts that it must be able to pass on production costs from its sale of electricity. The government will implement this tool when reliability has improved, at a price.

To address the concerns raised by IPPs, PPL clarifies there are no court proceedings against PNG Power or any of the IPPs. The matter between PNG Power and NiuPower Limited was recently settled by consent.