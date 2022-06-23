PPL’s Amnesty Program Continues

When announcing the extension that runs until August 31, 2022 PPL urged all unregistered electricity consumers connected to the PNG Power grid without a meter, to go forward and register as new customers at their nearest PNG Power offices or call the toll free number 116.

An initiative of PPL and partners, the PNG Electrification Partnership or USAID-PEP, the Amnesty Program is part of PPL’s Revenue Protection Strategy (short to long term) as part of its 3-year corporate plan aimed at combatting revenue leakages, maintaining existing revenue and boosting growth through customers.

The Amnesty Program is phase two of a pilot done during the first quarter of this year, during which over nine hundred customers were assisted.

Phase two is focused on calling all unregistered customers connected to the PNG power grid to come forward and register as new customers.

PPL assures that “There are no penalty fees, back bills and service fees during the amnesty period (ends 31 August 2022) and that registration is free of charge.

When customers register, a unique identification number is allocated and a minimum foxed monthly energy bill of K30, K40 or K50 will be payable by the customer dependent on three categories:

Small house (1-2 bedrooms) – K30/monthly

Medium house (3-4 bedrooms) – K40/monthly

Large house (more than 5 bedrooms) – K50/monthly

This process will help PPL register power users into the billing system and the appropriate customer meters will be installed accordingly. This information will also assist PPL in generating the right amount of energy and avoid low voltage issues.

“PNG Power would like to invite all unregistered customers throughout PNG to come forward and register themselves during the Amnesty Period.

Post Amnesty Period, PPL will be launching an External Reward Program during which the public will be rewarded with very attractive incentives for reporting any illegal power connections.

“Customers caught stealing power outside of the Amnesty period will be prosecuted and all penalty fees to be charged accordingly.”