PPH PNGCF partnership

Under the partnership, Paradise Hospital will avail its doctors to participate in the PNGCF’s cancer awareness and education programs throughout the country.

PNGCF Executive Manger Priscilla Napoleon and Board Director, Telitah Benn signed the agreement with PPH CEO Dr Robin Sios, PPH Director of Finance Janet Sios, and PPH Chief Operations Officer, Dennis Sapak.

Ms Napoleon said the new partnership with PPH will help address the National health Plan 2021-2030 Key Result Areas 1 and 2. Healthier Communities through effective engagements and working together in partnership.

Mr Sapak explained, “We are providing support in terms of getting our doctors to help out in the cancer outreach program and we’re also giving a commitment of K5000 support towards their men’s cancer week which is going to happen in November to help drive men’s cancer awareness.”

PPH Gynecologist Dr. Malon Paiva, has treated a lot of cancer patients, mostly women. He said the biggest problem faced in the country is getting the correct responses from the awareness messages. People don’t change behaviours and attitudes to avoid risks.

“But it doesn’t mean we stop and give up on our efforts. We must keep doing what we’re doing in terms of relaying this information to the public to make the appropriate choices and decisions,” Dr. Paiva said.

Dr. Paiva said the dilemma that clinicians face often is that people are turning up for treatment when it is too late. Therefore it is important to educate the public to know the symptoms and to seek medical care before too late.

He explained that there are four stages of cancer so if detected early, doctors and perform operation to remove the cancer but if it advances to risky stages then operations will be hard to conduct.

Dr. Robin Sios said the partnership with the foundation will raise the banner of health awareness in the country and it’s a privilege for PPH to work with the foundation in this.

“Two top cancer in women are the cancer of the cervix and the cancer of the breast. And this foundation goes a long way to try and help the services provided to serve the care of cancer patients,” Dr. Sios said.

PNGCF awareness and education programs are conducted in communities to educate and empower individuals on cancer, the risk factors, and the signs and symptoms of the most prevalent cancers among Papua New Guineans. Through its awareness programs, the foundation promotes key messages such as early detection, having regular health checks, and making healthy lifestyle choices to reduce risks.