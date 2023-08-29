PPC urges school discipline

Chief Inspector Asi delivered this appeal during his visit to Laloki Secondary School last Wednesday, where he also issued a strong warning to those who deviate from expected behaviour.

Addressing the student body, Chief Inspector Asi, who also serves as the chairman of the Parents and Citizens of Laloki Secondary School, outlined his commitment to upholding order within educational institutions.

He conveyed that the police in the province would be closely monitoring students dressed in uniforms who engage in activities such as chewing gum or smoking cigarettes both inside and outside the school grounds.

As the outgoing Deputy Divisional Commander of the National Capital District and Central Province, Asi encouraged students to show respect for themselves and their educational environment.

Furthermore, he extended his call for discipline to encompass all schools within the Central Province, stressing the significance of nurturing well-behaved students who can progress to tertiary education.

Asi, who also holds positions as a board member of Sogeri School of Excellence and Patron of Rigo-Abau and Central Students at the University of Papua New Guinea, expressed his aspirations to witness an increased number of Central Province students accessing tertiary institutions in the coming years.

He underscored that while teachers play a crucial role in education, the responsibility of instilling discipline rests primarily with parents.

“Parents must instill good behaviour in their children before they enter school. As the Provincial Police Commander of Central and a local resident, I am committed to fostering disciplined students across all schools within the province.

“I am prepared to take decisive action, including arrests and prosecutions, against students who exhibit disruptive behavior. This is essential to ensure both a conducive learning environment and the cultivation of future leaders."

He affirmed his intent to personally inspect schools, ensuring that allocated funds are utilized as intended.