PPC Midi call for review of Central Police restructure

The PPC said this has been a challenge for the command, as he and his team have been operating out of the Gordons Police Station.

Since taking office, eight months ago, PPC Midi is calling for a review of the Central Province Command Structure.

He has recommended for a Central Provincial Command Headquarters to be built in Downtown Port Moresby.

PPC Midi commended his police officers stationed at remote communities in the districts, doing their best to serve their communities.

The Command is embarking on a law and order partnership with communities to cut down and manage crime in the province.