PPC Applauds MS 18

They were part of the NATEL 2022 joint security operation that was codenamed ‘High Speed’, which included PNG Defence Force and the Mobile Island Group from Tomaringa Police Barracks in East New Britain.

The PPC said he was impressed with MS 18’s swift operation and high standard of professionalism, especially after the departure of MS 17.

“These boys came in as part of our final phase, ‘post-election’, upon my request. It was great working alongside some of my former colleagues from my days in the Special Services Division,” said PPC Nebanat.

“I thank the responsible authorities in the RPNGC hierarchy for making this possible.

“Divisional Commander ACP, Perou N’Dranou, Director SSD, Group Commander Island Mobile Group and the Squad Commander MS 18, not to mention the overarching leadership of Police Commissioner, David Manning.

“I want to also make special mention to the election planning team from headquarters for allowing the extension of the vehicle hire to cater for the period of an additional two weeks that the boys were here.”

The PPC further acknowledged local police personnel, especially Snr Sgt. Josephine Venain, Rural Police Station Commander (RPSC) Konos.

PPC said she is the only female in the province at that management level.

“I know it's not easy but I appreciate the fact that you stood your ground and dealt with the Pire incident with due diligence and high standard,” Nebanat said in reference to the unrest at Namatanai on July 26th.

“You and your team have done tremendously well, even going the extra mile to host our MS 18 boys.

“I take my hats off to you and your officers at Konos for that special sacrifice of looking after our MS 18 boys.

“Only the good Lord will repay you all in abundance.”

The PPC thanked other stakeholders for their support in concluding a successful NATEL 2022.