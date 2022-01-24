PP Launch In WNB

Enga Governor and leader of the People’s Party (PP), Sir Peter Ipatas arrived in Kimbe, West New Britain at the warm welcome by the people of West New Britain at the Sasindran Muthuvel Stadium.

WNB Governor, Sasindran Muthuvel and Talasea MP, Francis Manake received the Engan leader with present for the launch was Jiwaka Governor, Dr William Tongamp and other party members.

During his two-day stay in Kimbe, Governor Ipatas endorsed local businessman, Freddy Kumai for Talasea Open and Tony Puana for Kandrian-Gloucestor during the PP launch for the coming National Election.

Governor Ipatas gave a brief history regarding the Peoples Party and said that it is vital that people know their history.

Newly endorsed candidate and party member, Mr Kumai gave his acknowledgement speech saying that his team is committed to address basic services and most of the critical development issues facing the people of West New Britain and work hard to achieve the desired outcome during the 2022 General Election.

Contesting for Kandrian-Gloucestor Open, Mr Puana said as a former member and being away from national politics for about 10 years, he has observed that Papua New Guinea was facing leadership crisis.

“This country is not short of resources, this country lacks quality leadership. A quality leader must first fear God, the moment you fear God, automatically wisdom comes in.”