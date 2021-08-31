Powi Speaks Out

In a recent media conference, Powi who was flanked by SHP Provincial Executive Council members, said his lawyers filed an appeal to redress the court order to suspend him from office.

On Tuesday 24 August, the Waigani National Court declared that Powi was not the duly elected Governor for the Southern Highlands Regional seat.

The decision follows an election petition filed by Pastor Bernard Kaku, who finished fourth the 2017 General Elections race.

The ruling was handed down by Justice David Cannings, after a four-year court battle.

Justice Cannings ordered that Powi, while on full pay, be suspended with effect at 12 noon on 31st August 2021, from discharging all powers, functions, duties and responsibilities of the office.

The court decision had led to the barricading of the Agiru Centre in Mendi. Powi called on those who took advantage of the situation, to allow public servants to continue work, and for the people of Southern Highlands to allow the court process to take its course.