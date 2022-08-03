Powi Calls For Peaceful Counting

He called on the Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai as custodian of the election process to remove the ballot boxes kept in five containers at the police station and move them to a neutral counting venue to allow peaceful counting.

Powi made the call after the counting of the regional seat was disrupted and halted for three consecutive times, delaying the counting process.

In a media statement, Powi made the call to protect the province from violence and destruction as he sees a possible outbreak of violence in Mendi, as the regional candidates continue to disrupt counting.

He said security forces withdrew on Monday over frustration of continuous stoppage and delay in counting.

Powi called on the Electoral Commission to intervene and save the health services, the education, business and lives of the people by retrieving the five containers kept at the Mendi police station and bring to a closest neutral ground like Jiwaka or Mt Hagen.

He said the regional candidates continue to sabotage the counting and so far the counting has been suspended for the third time.

Powi says counting has been very slow and more than 355 ballot boxes of primary votes have yet to be counted from 655 polling places.

He added that the 509,000 people of Southern highlands have spoken and now the ballot boxes and ballot papers are properties of the Electoral Commission.

Powi says rest of the voting was peaceful and the boxes have been brought into Mendi for counting.

He said the provincial election Manager, Jimmy Alywin and officers are doing their best to count but the candidates are suspending the counting to suppress the regional count.

He says there is a threat with the build-up of arms as stated by the ACP John Kale and therefore we do not want the schools, health services, business and the lives of the people to be affected. “We can’t repeat the 2017 election related violence in the province.

“We have three days before the Return of Writs and we are asking the Electoral Commissioner to intervene as we do not want to miss out on the formation of Government. We don’t want to miss out on electing the Speaker and the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mr Powi said there has been no progress over the past two weeks, and it’s a time bomb and the people are waiting and it’s the responsibility of the Electoral Commission to save the province from violence and destruction.