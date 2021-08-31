Powi’s suspension stayed

The decision was handed down following an urgent Supreme Court appeal application filed by Powi.

This means, Powi is a time extension to exercise his functions as Governor pending the Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

The decision was handed down by Justice Les Gavara-Nanu this morning.

Justice Gavara-Nanu said there were serious issues raised by the applicant which required a full men Supreme Court bench to review the decision.

In his submission, Powi’s lawyer argued that the decision that was handed down on August 24th was done outside the jurisdiction of the court.

Trial Judge in this Election petition case, Justice David Cannings was not physically present in court on the 24th of August. He delivered the decision via video link from Australia.

In welcoming the decision, Powi said he will continue to carry out his functions as Governor for Southern Highlands, pending the full men Supreme Court hearing.

Justice Gavara-Nanu said the decision is also to maintain normalcy in the province.

Final decision on the appeal application will be handed down on a date set by the courts this coming week.