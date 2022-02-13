Power Restored To Upper Highlands

Restoration time took longer than expected due to bad weather conditions and challenges on site.

Tower 101 at Dumum Village in Chimbu Province was brought down to the ground by fallen trees intentionally chopped down by locals.

PNG Power Acting CEO, Obed Batia commended the operations team on the ground for working tirelessly over the last 7 days to ensure power supply was restored safely for PPL customers in the Highlands Region.

DataCo fibre optic services utilizing the same power supply infrastructure were also restored.