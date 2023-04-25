Power outage in Port Moresby

The outage happened at 12:15 pm today, and was caused by a fault on transmission line (L545) between Dirio Power Station and Kanudi sub-station.

Although PPL has not provided any information on the expected duration of the outage, PNG Power has reassured their clients and customers that their technical team is working tirelessly to restore power to all other lines and feeders.

Additionally, the affected line has been isolated for further inspection.

PNG Power has expressed their regret for any inconvenience caused and has advised their customers to remain patient as they work to restore power to the Port Moresby Grid.

PNG Power will keep the public informed of any updates as new information becomes available.