Power Outage Plagues Mt Hagen

The outage, now in its third day, has been attributed to two distinct incidents. Initially, tensions with local landowners escalated, resulting in the deliberate burning of a wooden power pole, causing it to collapse and leading to a partial outage. PNG Power's technical teams are actively engaged in discussions with the landowners to address the situation promptly.

Furthermore, adverse weather conditions, particularly incessant rain across Kundiawa, Jiwaka, and Mt Hagen provinces, have triggered a landslip. This landslip caused a semi-wood to fall onto the power line, resulting in the snapping off of a conductor, exacerbating the outage.

Onsite teams are diligently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the landslip and are working tirelessly to rectify the fault.

The outage has had a significant impact on crucial areas such as Teachers College, town areas, hospitals, and various other vital infrastructure points.

Among the affected feeder areas are Dobel, encompassing Teachers College, town areas, hospitals, Highlander Hotel, Tomba, Wabag Town-Wapenamanda, Airport/Kagamuga, Kuli Gap, and Avi, as well as Kudjip, covering Banz, Kitip, and Minj.

Amidst the outage, PNG Power advises customers with standby generators and alternate power sources to utilize them to mitigate the inconvenience.

PNG Power apologises for the disruption caused and appreciates the understanding and patience of its customers as efforts persist to restore full power supply to the affected areas.