 

Power Consumers Frustrated

BY: Terry Longbut
23:00, May 13, 2021
Power consumers in East New Britain have raised serious concerns about the prolong and continuous power outages in the province since Sunday.

According to some frustrated residents there was  no public notice or advise from the Kokopo PNG Power office prior to such power disruptions leaving the province in total darkness which started Sunday afternoon till Monday.

Even calling  the PNG Power  24 hrs On-Call service was quite difficult but those who got through were  casually told that the two main generators at Ulagunan Power house had run out of fuel.

Majority of local power consumers even posted on social media to air their frustrations anddemanding the PNG Power Management to come out and explain or verify the situation.

Most trade stores lost business as a result of the prolong power outage.

