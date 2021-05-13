Power Consumers Frustrated

According to some frustrated residents there was no public notice or advise from the Kokopo PNG Power office prior to such power disruptions leaving the province in total darkness which started Sunday afternoon till Monday.

Even calling the PNG Power 24 hrs On-Call service was quite difficult but those who got through were casually told that the two main generators at Ulagunan Power house had run out of fuel.

Majority of local power consumers even posted on social media to air their frustrations anddemanding the PNG Power Management to come out and explain or verify the situation.

Most trade stores lost business as a result of the prolong power outage.