Postal equipment to serve PNG

Today, Post PNG welcomed plant and equipment all the way from Australia Post as they a way of appreciation and adding benefit to the postal services in PNG.

Post PNG chief executive officer, Justin Worinu emphasized that the traditional Post business is declining however the organization does not give up in providing postal service in the country.

“It’s a sad story, Post PNG the nature of the organization itself is a declining business, not within PNG but globally. The traditional Post business is declining. Even the advance in ICT world we have got the challenge of declining industry, so we do not relax and we think outside the box. We are very thankful that we started of this relationship with Australia Post, it was a concept we discussed and it happened today,” said Worinu.

Australia Post’s Manager of International Economics and Operations, John Pyross shared that AusPost was adamant to support the Pacific Island Postal services and Post PNG is the initial step towards this.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in the Pacific postal development partnership a joint initiative between Australia’s Commonwealth Government and Australia Post. On behalf of Australia Post I am delighted to present an array of donated equipment which includes two 3-wheel electric vehicles, eight motorcycles, wet weather gear and sanitizer, IT and letter sorting equipment. All of which will help Post PNG meet the demands of PNG customers as post continues to evolve to the growing need of e-commerce, as well as delivering the traditional service that we’re known to deliver,” stated Pyross.

The new equipment will enable Post PNG to become an effective last mile delivery partner for the country and Australia Post.

Through this partnership, PNG is in hopes of more services provided in postal service and no more of the declining rate.