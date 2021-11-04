Ports Rehab Begins

PNG Ports says most of its ports are run under its Community Service Obligation (CSO) and these are the ports that will have a large percentage of infrastructural development funding allocated.

The rehabilitation and upgrade of the ports was captured in the recently launched PNG Ports’ 30-year ports infrastructural master plan.

Much of the funding will come from the Australian Government, through a K1.5 billion financial package under its Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP).

A memorandum of understanding for this was signed between Australia and PNG during the commissioning of the master plan in June this year.

PNG Ports Managing Director, Fego Kiniafa, clarified this exciting infrastructure investment to stakeholders during a series of meetings held at the various CSO ports.

Queries were raised by the stakeholders on the current state of the ports and the need to rehabilitate to modern facilities.

“Work on implementing the master plan has already begun,” Mr Kiniafa assured.

He said the master plan was done following a structural and safety assessment, which identified serious structural failings that required immediate rehabilitation.

“We have only 30 years to rehabilitate all 15 ports. It is not easy, however, PNG Ports is confident of successfully delivering the rehabilitation projects under the guidance of our Infrastructure Master plan and through partnerships with qualified contractors in country and abroad.

“Ports are the lifeline of this nation and we intend to make them safe, competitive, modern, profitable and operationally efficient.”

“At the moment, 80 percent of the ports do not make money and are run as CSO ports. These ports rely on the revenue from Lae and Motukea (Port Moresby), Rabaul, Kimbe and Madang to fund their existence,” Mr Kiniafa said.

He said these CSO ports require ongoing repair and maintenance works and the master plan would ensure that all the CSO ports receive the much needed upgrading and infrastructural developments.”

PNG Ports’ CSO ports are Aitape, Alotau, Buka, Daru, Kavieng, Kieta, Lorengau, Oro Bay, Vanimo and Wewak.

PNG Ports’ stakeholders are the shipping companies, freight forwarders, stevedoring providers, shipping agents, Customs, NAQIA, importers, exporters and those in the logistics and supply chain industries.