Ports Productivity Increases

In a statement, PNG Ports revealed that statistics released last month revealed that cargo volumes have gone up while vessel turnaround times have been reduced significantly by about 50%.

Both ports are managed by the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) South Pacific.

In September 2017, PNG Ports and the government signed a 25-year terminal management agreement with the ICTSI Group to run these two port facilities. Lae port now trades as the South Pacific International Container Terminal (SPICT) and Motukea, as the Motukea International Terminal (MIT).

“The ICTSI reported that through performance indicators released last month revealed that exactly four years since the parties entered the agreement, revealed that the two ports had exceeded performance expectations,” stated PNG Ports.

“ICTSI reported that vessel dwell time at berth had reduced on average from 45 hours in 2015 to 30 hours this year for Lae, while in Motukea, 37 hours had been reduced by more than half to 15 hours.

“Delay to berth in Lae used to be at least 16 hours in 2015 to half the wait now at 8 hours. In Motukea, a significant improvement from 9 and a half hours to one hour,” the statement read.

PNG Ports added that cargo volumes have soared for both ports with combined TEU’s (twenty foot equivalent units) of 204,518 this year, compared to 2015’s total of 195,348. Electronic data interchange and reports, including invoicing and payments, are also being carried out electronically and in real time, compared to the traditional days of manually invoicing clients just four years ago.

Managing Director Fego Kiniafa, welcomed the four-year performance of ICTSI which has proven to be productive.

“Bigger ships are coming in with the modernisation and rehabilitation of the ports, and PNG Ports is happy to continue working with ICTSI on this,” Mr Kiniafa said.

“PNG Ports, with government support, will continuously develop the ports with investment into the pilotage sector.

“PNG Ports will also be implementing its infrastructure master plan over the next 30 years and we hope our partnership with ICTSI will boost our plans to maximize the potential of both ports.

“Improvements to security have also been made with two long range vessel tracking cameras and a bank of 50 closed circuit television (CCTV) security cameras installed at both ports,” Kiniafa added.

PNG Ports also owns 13 other ports in Daru, Oro Bay, Alotau, Rabaul, Kimbe, Lorengau, Kavieng, Wewak, Vanimo, Aitape, Madang, Buka and Kieta. These ports are operated as part of the company’s community service obligation.