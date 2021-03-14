Port Moresby farewell Sir Michael

The casket was transported by the Australian Defence Force’s C27.

The flight departed Jackson’s International Airport for Boram, Wewak at 1pm.

Thousands of city residents flocked the Port Moresby Jacksons airport to bid the founding father of nation farewell.

The casket left the funeral home at around 9am for the Apec terminal at the Jacksons International Airport.

At the airport he was given a brief guard of honor by the Papua New Guinea disciplinary forces before the coffin was loaded into Air Niugini’s Q400.

The crowd outside however became rowdy, disputing to have the casket of the Grand Chief be placed in the cargo.

Speaker of Parliament Job Pomat and Sir Michael’s son Arthur Somare addressed the crowd before a compromise was made to transport Sir Michael’s coffin on the C27.

At around 12.30pm, the casket was removed from the Q400 and reloaded into the C27 aircraft.

The C27 was already airborne, but returned to collect the casket.

Lady Veronica, the Somare family and dignitaries boarded Air Niugini’s Q400.

At 1:10 the Hercules left Jackson’s International Airport with a wash down for Boram, Wewak.

Everyone at the airport openly cried and waved him goodbye.