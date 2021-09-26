Poroma leaders asked to accept new electorate

Kila’s response comes after President of Poroma LLG, Philip Wena released a statement objecting the proposal of the new electorate.

Kila brushed aside speculations by Wena, that the population of Kutubu and Bosavi is more than 50,000.

Wena had written to the Electoral Boundaries Commission objecting a submission for a new electorate for Kutubu Bosavi in the Nipa District of Southern Highlands Province.

He argued that the people of Poroma had submitted their proposal for Poroma/Kutubu electorate, but it was overlooked for reasons only known to the National Boundary Commission.