 

Poroma leaders asked to accept new electorate

BY: Freddy Mou
15:52, September 26, 2021
88 reads

Kutubu Local Level Government President, John Pipi Kila has called on the leaders of Poroma to respect the decision of the Government for the proposal of a new Kutubu Bosavi electorate.

Kila’s response comes after President of Poroma LLG, Philip Wena released a statement objecting the proposal of the new electorate. 

Kila brushed aside speculations by Wena, that the population of Kutubu and Bosavi is more than 50,000.

Wena had written to the Electoral Boundaries Commission objecting a submission for a new electorate for Kutubu Bosavi in the Nipa District of Southern Highlands Province.

He argued that the people of Poroma had submitted their proposal for Poroma/Kutubu electorate, but it was overlooked for reasons only known to the National Boundary Commission.

Tags: 
Kutubu LLG
Kutubu-Bosavi Electorate
John Pipi Kila
Poroma
Author: 
Freddy Mou
  • 88 reads