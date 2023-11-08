 

Porgera-Paiela MP passes on

BY: Loop Author
12:43, November 8, 2023
Another Member of Parliament has passed on last night.

MP for Porgera-Paiela, Maso Karipe passed away after battling a long illness. Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso has confirmed his passing.

Late Karipe was first elected to the 11th National Parliament in the 2022 National General Election for the Porgera-Paiela Open seat as an Independent candidate, then joined the PANGU party.

The Porgera-Paiela electorate was one of the seven new electorates created by the Government in 2022.

He was also appointed as Chairman of Emergency last September and a member of Public Accounts Parliament Committees under the Marape-Rosso cabinet.

MP for Porgera-Paiela
Late Maso Karipe
