Porgera-Paiela MP passes on

MP for Porgera-Paiela, Maso Karipe passed away after battling a long illness. Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso has confirmed his passing.

Late Karipe was first elected to the 11th National Parliament in the 2022 National General Election for the Porgera-Paiela Open seat as an Independent candidate, then joined the PANGU party.

The Porgera-Paiela electorate was one of the seven new electorates created by the Government in 2022.

He was also appointed as Chairman of Emergency last September and a member of Public Accounts Parliament Committees under the Marape-Rosso cabinet.