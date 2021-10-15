Porgera Leaders Back Mine Reopening

“We unequivocally lend our support to the Prime Minister to recommence the mining operation in Porgera before the year’s end,” said Porgera Landowners Association Negotiation Committee Chairman, Maso Mangape.

Dickson Pundi and Mr Mangape, who are Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, met with Prime Minister on Thursday to hand over their unsolicited landowner position paper on the eve of the calling of the ‘New Porgera’ Development Forum.

The landowners’ position paper intends to assist the Government to appreciate how the landowners propose to implement a robust governance structure that deals with the treatment and distribution of landowner benefits at the sub-national level.

This will also distinguish landowner benefits from other sub-national participant benefits in the development forum process, including those benefits accruing to Enga Provincial Government and its relevant LLG, and the Kumul Minerals Companies, together with Mineral Resources Enga - which is a Mineral Resources Development Company subsidiary.

Mr Pundi said the landowners and provincial and local level governments are the only benefit recipient participants at the sub-national level that are recognised and mentioned by law in the development forum process.

He added that the landowners have allowed the Operator of the New Porgera mine, Barrick Niugini Limited to have continued access to the mine site to conduct care and maintenance and full operations of mining under existing arrangements, awaiting further Government and BNL sign-off of the commencement agreement.

“As access is guaranteed, a fully-fledged Compensation Agreement is now necessary to establish environmental and societal safe guards, without the need for any interim arrangement.”

Mr Pundi said he trusts the Prime Minister to ensure the consultations would be meaningful and the engagement process at the sub-national level would be transparent and open for good dialogue.

He stated that there must be a free, fair and consultative outcome to allow an enduring agreement to be reached between the parties at the development forum.