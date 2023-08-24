Porgera development forum underway

Prime Minister James Marape’s involvement further underscores the government's dedication to addressing the concerns and aspirations of the communities affected by the Porgera mining operations.

The forum started today despite a court injunction to halt the development forum.

The Prime Minister's visit to Enga was brief, lasting no more than two hours, but it carried immense importance. The purpose of his visit was to officially inaugurate the Porgera Mining Development Forum, which had faced a temporary setback due to a court order obtained by dissatisfied landowners, who felt their grievances were not adequately addressed during the negotiation process.

The presence of the Prime Minister and state leaders marked a significant step towards resolving the ongoing disputes surrounding the Porgera Mining Development Forum.

Mining Minister, Sir Ano Pala, who accompanied the Prime Minister, expressed his relief at the resolution of the legal hurdles. He emphasized the significance of the court's decision in enabling the forum's continuation and avoiding potential legal consequences.

"If it was not for the court's intervention, this forum could not have opened. The consequences of contempt of court are grave," noted Minister Pala.

He said the Porgera Mining Development Forum holds paramount importance in fostering dialogue between the government and various stakeholders, particularly the landowners who possess a vested interest in the mining project.

Sir Ano extended reassurances to the landowners, asserting that their opinions and preferences would be respected throughout the negotiation process.

"If the people of Porgera, Riverine, Hela, and other regions are uncomfortable hosting the forum in Enga, we are willing to explore alternate locations within Papua New Guinea. Our focus is on listening to the voices of the people, and this is a pivotal moment for the government to lend an ear to their grievances," stated Minister Pala.

Meantime, the Government has earmarked K10 million for the forum, demonstrating its commitment to facilitating meaningful engagement and addressing the concerns of the communities affected by the Porgera mining operations.

As the day drew to a close, attendees were urged to regroup and compile their submissions, which would be submitted to the State Negotiation Team and the Mineral Resource Authority team.