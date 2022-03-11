PoPNG Launched for 2022

It was witnessed by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Lady Emeline, who officiated the launch.

The CPL Pride of PNG Awards was established 15 years ago and since then has committed to empowering the women of PNG and telling their powerful stories of their journeys.

CPL launched the Pride of PNG Awards for 2022 in the presence of previous awardees, government officials and business houses.

In his opening remarks CPL Foundation Chairman Sir Mahesh Patel apologized for the absence of the event in 2018 due to COVID and was pleased to say that this year felt safer to launch the program.

Sir Mahesh said the awards are meant to celebrate and honor our women of PNG. The remarkable women who work tirelessly, selflessly to care, protect and serve the community they live in.

He said, “All these amazing women and many more across the nation could not join us today, is the reason CPL is embarked on this journey. We need the rest of PNG to hear their stories. We need government officials, business heads, civil society and every man, woman and child throughout PNG to know of their deeds, for their stories are inspirational and offer solutions and resolutions which a lot of our leaders have not been able to provide. They offer change, they offer a brighter future for their communities and for PNG. To many lives they have helped and continue to help.”

In her speech, Lady Emeline said that this year’s theme, ‘Commissioning the Unsung Qualities in Women for a Sustainable Future’, is fitting not only for women the world over, but also for our womenfolk here in Papua New Guinea in the 21st century. She said that for any nation to progress, women need to be honored, developed and nurtured.

Lady Emeline said, “Women are central to developing successful economies and stable societies. Equality between men and women exists when both sexes are able to share equally in the distribution of power and influence, have equal opportunities for financial independence and the opportunity to develop personal ambitions. A critical aspect of promoting gender equality is the empowerment of women, with a focus on identifying and redressing power imbalances and giving women more autonomy to manage their own lives. Women’s empowerment is vital to sustainable development and the realization of human rights for all.”

CPL support its winners, right throughout the lifetime of their projects for as long as they need their support.

They support Josephine Durua, a volunteer who helps house victims of GBV and SARV as she is a survivor of SARV. CPL Foundation provides resources to sustain her community service despite the odds in her community.

Volunteer Teacher Mrs. Burua for her selfless efforts, has been educating the young generations in her community since 2011, and receives assistance from CPL Foundation to cater for school events.

There will be five categories awarded: Bravery & Courage medal; Care & Compassion medal; Community Spirit medal; Education/role model medal; Environment award medal; and the Young PNG award medal. The nominations are open till August 31st 2022.