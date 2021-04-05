 

Poorer economies face tougher recovery post-COVID

15:25, April 5, 2021
The Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2021: Towards post-COVID-19 resilient economies report has predicted that developing Asia-Pacific economies are expected to grow by 5.9 percent this year and 5 percent in 2022, however, it warns of a

     ‘K shape’ recovery.

This means bigger economies would have a better chance of recovery and transition post COVID-19, while poorer economies and smaller groups are marginalized.

A K-shaped recovery occurs when, following a recession, different parts of the economy recover at different rates, times, or magnitudes.

The survey by the United Nation’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, also looked at risks faced by the Asia Pacific region, including epidemics, natural disasters and financial crisis.

Recommending that countries in the region should respond aggressively to adverse shocks to minimize the reversal of hard-won development gains.

 

Risk management must be core to development planning and policy making, while robust policy responses are needed to safeguard sustainable development in crisis times.

